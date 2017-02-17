Trump told members of his golf club to 'come along' to cabinet interviews in leaked audio
Then President-elect Donald Trump told members of his golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey to "come along" to observe potential Cabinet picks and other members of his administration as they arrived at the club to meet with him in November. In a newly-leaked audio recording, published by Politico Saturday, Trump is heard bragging about a packed schedule of interviews with potential government officials to club members during a private event.
