Trio of military men gain growing influence with Trump

In this Jan. 12, 2017 file photo, then-Defense Secretary-designate James Mattis listens while testifying at his confirmation hearing before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Capitol Hill in Washington. In a White House with multiple competing power centers, Mattis, Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly and Joint Chiefs Chairman Joseph Dunford are emerging as a new force to be reckoned with.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Powhatan Today.