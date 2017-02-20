Tour de France 2018 to start on the P...

Tour de France 2018 to start on the Passage du Gois

Read more: Denver Post

Riders in the 2018 Tour de France will set off from the Passage du Gois, a causeway that Atlantic Ocean tides cover twice a day. With this year's race set to start in the German city of Dusseldorf, cycling's biggest event will return home for its "Grand Depart" in 2018.

