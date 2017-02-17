Tiernan-Locke retires from cycling
Jonathan Tiernan-Locke has put an end to his cycling career, saying he no longer has the time nor motivation, telling the Exeter Herald Express that he "wouldn't want to be a pro again anyway." The now 32-year-old Briton had a spectacular year in 2012 with the Continental-ranked Endura Racing, taking nine wins, including the overall titles in the Tour Mediterraneen and Tour of Britain.
