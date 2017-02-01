Thomas Voeckler, pictured left, beat ...

Thomas Voeckler, pictured left, beat Nicolas Roche to overall victory in the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire

Thomas Voeckler will return to defend his Tour de Yorkshire title in the third edition of the race in April. The veteran French rider, 37, pipped Irishman Nicolas Roche - then riding for Team Sky - to overall victory in Scarborough last year.

