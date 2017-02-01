Thomas Voeckler, pictured left, beat Nicolas Roche to overall victory in the 2016 Tour de Yorkshire
Thomas Voeckler will return to defend his Tour de Yorkshire title in the third edition of the race in April. The veteran French rider, 37, pipped Irishman Nicolas Roche - then riding for Team Sky - to overall victory in Scarborough last year.
Start the conversation, or Read more at This Is Lancashire.
Comments
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC