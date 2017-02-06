The Jump fans destroy stars for attempts: 'Might as well call it The Drop'
It was the only the first episode in the new series of the Channel 4 show, however it seemed fans were expecting more. Many took to Twitter to slate the attempts of the famous contestants, which include cycling champ Bradley Wiggins, former Made In Chelsea star Spencer Matthews, Big Brother favourite Josie Gibson and Miss Universe Great Britain Amy Willerton.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Star.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC