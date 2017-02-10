The Jump: Contestants spend evenings boozing, reveals Mark DolanThe...
Stars including cycling legend Bradley Wiggins, ex-footballers Robbie Fowler and former England rugby captain Jason Robinson have been enjoying regular drinking sessions. The contestants have gruelling training schedules on the winter sports show but comic Mark Dolan has revealed they have been working just as hard in the bar.
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
