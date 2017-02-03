Sprint Special: Who is ruling the spr...

Sprint Special: Who is ruling the sprint battle so far, and Kittel on that punch - Podcast

15 hrs ago

From Marcel Kittel to Caleb Ewan and more. In the latest episode of the Cyclingnews Podcast the team of Daniel Benson, Sadhbh O'Shea and Procycling Editor Ed Pickering, discuss sprinters.

