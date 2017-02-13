Sport24.co.za | Vendee region to stage 2018 TDF start

Sport24.co.za | Vendee region to stag...

The Vendee, which last hosted the start of cycling's blue riband in 2011, follows Dusseldorf from where this year's race will begin. The Vendee last started the race in 2011 with Australia's Cadel Evans taking the opening individual time trial honours.

