Small British team for two remaining Track World Cups
British Cycling has announced a small team of five riders will contest the upcoming Cali Track World Cup later this month with just three riders to race the Los Angeles Track World Cup the following week. Great Britain topped the medal tally at the second round of the Track World Cup in Apeldoorn in November.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|1 hr
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC