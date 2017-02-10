Sir Bradley Wiggins suffers small leg fracture to cut short his time on The Jump
The retired cyclist, 36, has withdrawn from the television show and tweeted details of the injury that forced him out on Sunday evening. " Seen a specialist, I have a small leg fracture & need to rest for 3/6 weeks.
