Sir Bradley Wiggins is in for the slide of his life as he takes on The Jump
Sir Bradley Wiggins is so determined to be king of the mountains in The Jump that he takes himself off to do extra training alone. And the cycling legend has been nicknamed " Lord Lucan " by the other competitors because he has a habit of doing a disappearing act while they hit the bar after training sessions.
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
