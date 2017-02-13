Sir Bradley Wiggins "gutted" after be...

Sir Bradley Wiggins "gutted" after being forced to leave The Jump with fractured leg

Sir Bradley Wiggins has revealed his disappointment at having to leave TV show The Jump after suffering a small leg fracture. The recently retired Tour de France and Olympic champion explained he was injured while training for the celebrity skiing competition.

