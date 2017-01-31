Scarborough: Key Cabinet Officials 'Betrayed' With Ban Rollout

MSNBC's Joe Scarborough Tuesday accused President Donald Trump's chief strategist Steve Bannon, senior adviser Steven Miller, and Trump himself of betraying most of his key cabinet picks and senators by waiting until the last minute to inform them of an impending travel ban from seven Middle Eastern countries. "If we want to talk about betrayed, let's talk about betrayed," Scarborough said on his "Morning Joe" program.

