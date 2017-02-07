Santaromita finally feeling at home a...

Santaromita finally feeling at home again at Nippo-Vini Fantini

Despite not being back in the WorldTour, the Italian is nevertheless back at a native team in the form of Nippo-Vini Fantini a welcome sanctuary after a miserable two years at the Australian Orica team and a misplaced 2016 with Skydive Dubai. "My mind is in a much better place," Santaromita told Cyclingnews in Argentina on the final day of the Vuelta a San Juan , his first race with his new team.

