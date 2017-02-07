Santaromita finally feeling at home again at Nippo-Vini Fantini
Despite not being back in the WorldTour, the Italian is nevertheless back at a native team in the form of Nippo-Vini Fantini a welcome sanctuary after a miserable two years at the Australian Orica team and a misplaced 2016 with Skydive Dubai. "My mind is in a much better place," Santaromita told Cyclingnews in Argentina on the final day of the Vuelta a San Juan , his first race with his new team.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC