Sagan fires first warning shot of Classics campaign
Peter Sagan 's performances over the opening weekend of the Classics were a warning shot to those who thought they might be able to topple the World Champion off his perch this spring. Sagan was the only rider to feature in the race winning move at both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.
