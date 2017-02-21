Safford, Smith fall in AA finals

Point Pleasant senior Andrew Roach, second from left, made his first career appearance on the state podium Saturday after finishing third in the Class AA-A 195-pound weight class in Huntington, W.Va. Point Pleasant sophomore George Smith, left, tries to break free from Independence sophomore Liam Lusher during the 113-pound Class AA-A championship match Saturday night in Huntington, W.Va.

