Rowe lacks punch in Omloop Het Nieuwsblad
Speaking to Cyclingnews ahead of the race, Team Sky directeur sportif Servais Knaven said that there were high expectations of Luke Rowe , from both the team and the rider himself. After the race Rowe admitted that his sixth place at Omloop Het Nieuwsblad was not quite what he wanted, saying that he lacked the punch to follow the attacks from the leaders when the race split up with 54 kilometres remaining.
