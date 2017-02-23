Riders left embarrassed by lack of CPA representation at the Dubai Tour
Mark Cavendish and Data Dimension's Bernie Eisel spent the majority of stage 8 out the back of the peloton Bernhard Eisel was left as the impromptu spokesman for the riders at the Dubai Tour when the fourth stage was cancelled due a desert storm , filling in for the CPA , after they failed to nominate a rider to represent them during the five- day race in the Middle East. The CPA usually names its representative for each race but left the riders to fend for themselves as they held their annual assembly in Switzerland.
