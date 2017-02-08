Report into British Cycling sexism and bullying allegations delayed until next month
The publication of a report into allegations of sexism and bullying in British Cycling is to be delayed until next month, according to the Guardian . The report, which follows an inquiry led by UK Sport, was due to be published next week but has been delayed for at least two weeks in order to allow certain individuals to respond.
