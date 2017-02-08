Report into British Cycling sexism an...

Report into British Cycling sexism and bullying allegations delayed until next month

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

The publication of a report into allegations of sexism and bullying in British Cycling is to be delayed until next month, according to the Guardian . The report, which follows an inquiry led by UK Sport, was due to be published next week but has been delayed for at least two weeks in order to allow certain individuals to respond.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Wed Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. American Idol
  4. Gunman
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Iran
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Super Bowl
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 35,314 • Total comments across all topics: 278,708,646

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC