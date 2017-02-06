Quintana 'on the right path' for Giro d'Italia and Tour de France double
Nairo Quintana 's season will ultimately be judged on how he fares in his attempt to win both the Giro d'Italia and Tour de France , but the Colombian was pleased to pick up victory at the Volta a la Comunitat Valenciana , one of the first stops en route to his destination. The Movistar man's pre-Giro programme will include the Abu Dhabi Tour later this month and Tirreno-Adriatico in March.
