Pro Roadie Takes to the Dirt at Motatapu Mountain Bike Race
Hayden McCormick is a surprise entry for this weekend's SKODA Mountain Bike race at Macpac Motatapu, and the former National Time Trial Champion is serious about adding his name to an illustrious list of past winners. 23-year-old McCormick has multiple titles and podium finishes to his name at national road championship events, including the 2016 U23 Time Trial title, and that same year signed with British based team One Pro Cycling, a team he will again ride for in 2017.
