Petacchi: Gaviria is the new Sagan

Alessandro Petacchi has described Fernando Gaviria as the new Peter Sagan, with the 2005 Milan-San Remo winner revealing he is ready to share the secrets of how to win the first monument of the season with the Colombian sprinter. Gaviria has agreed to rent an apartment from Petacchi in Lido di Camaiore on the Tuscan coast.

