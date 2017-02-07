Pentagon meeting today: A first for members of Trump-Trudeau cabinets
Canadian Defence Minister Harjit Sajjan is to hold a first meeting today with his newly sworn-in American counterpart James Mattis. The two former soldiers-turned-cabinet-members are to meet at the Pentagon for a scheduled 45-minute discussion on a broad range of topics including military co-operation both abroad and closer to home.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
|Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12)
|Aug '16
|Bikers
|7
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC