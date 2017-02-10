Pak to US: Committed to countering te...

Pak to US: Committed to countering terror groups

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: The Times of India

Pakistan Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that General Bajwa and US defence secretary James Mattis "had a twenty minutes telephone conversation". WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to countering "all militant groups" operating within its territory, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured US defence secretary James Mattis during their first telephonic conversation.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Times of India.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Syria
  3. Gunman
  4. Mexico
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Afghanistan
  3. Iraq
  4. Super Bowl
  5. Hong Kong
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,435 • Total comments across all topics: 278,745,836

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC