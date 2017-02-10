Pak to US: Committed to countering terror groups

Pakistan Army spokesman Major Gen Asif Ghafoor said in a statement that General Bajwa and US defence secretary James Mattis "had a twenty minutes telephone conversation". WASHINGTON/ISLAMABAD: Pakistan is committed to countering "all militant groups" operating within its territory, army chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa has assured US defence secretary James Mattis during their first telephonic conversation.

