Pagcor backs MMA tourney

Manila Bulletin

Fans of Mixed Martial Arts were treated recently to a hard-hitting action dubbed "Battle Extreme Tournament of Superstars organized by Casino Filipino at the Coral Ballroom, Casino Filipino Pavilion in Manila. In partnership with the Universal Reality Combat Championship , the event featured two heavily-handed MMA fighters Caloy "Bad Boy" Baduria of Elorde and Nickson Kola of Hyper MMA.

