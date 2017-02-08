Pagcor backs MMA tourney

Fans of Mixed Martial Arts were treated recently to a hard-hitting action dubbed "Battle Extreme Tournament of Superstars organized by Casino Filipino at the Coral Ballroom, Casino Filipino Pavilion in Manila. In partnership with the Universal Reality Combat Championship , the event featured two heavily-handed MMA fighters Caloy "Bad Boy" Baduria of Elorde and Nickson Kola of Hyper MMA.

