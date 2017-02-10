Novitzky says UFC anti-doping program tough but effective
The Ultimate Fighting Championship's 18-month-old anti-doping program may be making waves but its designer Jeff Novitzky, who came to prominence chasing high-profile drug cheats like cyclist Lance Armstrong and sprinter Marion Jones, says it is definitely helping clean up the sport. The UFC will host its first title fight of 2017 at UFC 208 in Denver on Saturday, with former bantamweight champ Holly Holm meeting Germaine de Randamie to decide who becomes the organization's first women's featherweight champion.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC