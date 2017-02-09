Nippo-Vini Fantini launch desperate appeal for Giro d'Italia inclusion

The Nippo-Vini Fantini squad have launched a last-ditch plea to Giro d'Italia organisers RCS Sport, asking for an exception to be made to allow them and Androni Giocattoli into the 100th edition of the corsa rosa this May. The Italian Pro Continental outfit was not selected as a wildcard for the 2017 edition, and race director Mauro Vegni justified his decision to invite Bardiani-CSF, Wilier-Selle Italia and foreign teams CCC Sprandi Polkowice and Gazprom-RusVelo, saying he had to consider "political and commercial aspects, not only the sporting aspects".

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.