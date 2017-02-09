Moolman-Pasio rebounds from broken hi...

Moolman-Pasio rebounds from broken hip to claim South African title

Read more: Cycling News

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio sets the pace and forces a small break on the longest climb of the day. Only Johansson and Spratt can follow In her first race back since fracturing her hip in a crash at the Chronos des Nations in October, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wasted little time proving she's back up to full speed, winning her fourth South African time trial title Thursday in Wellington.

Chicago, IL

Comments made yesterday: 34,964 • Total comments across all topics: 278,729,154

