Moolman-Pasio rebounds from broken hip to claim South African title

Ashleigh Moolman Pasio sets the pace and forces a small break on the longest climb of the day. Only Johansson and Spratt can follow In her first race back since fracturing her hip in a crash at the Chronos des Nations in October, Ashleigh Moolman-Pasio wasted little time proving she's back up to full speed, winning her fourth South African time trial title Thursday in Wellington.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.