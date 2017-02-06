Michael Matthews gets slick in the wind tunnel - Gallery
While most of his rivals have already been racing hard and winning sprints, Australian Michael Matthews has yet to kick off his season with Team Sunweb , preferring instead to hone his position on his new Giant Trinity Advance Pro time trial bike and TCR road frame before heading off to South Africa for a training camp at altitude with teammate Tom Dumoulin. Matthews made the switch after four straight years with the Australian Orica squad, which has been on Scott bicycles, to the Giant-sponsored Team Sunweb, and has taken great pains to perfect his position before starting the season.
