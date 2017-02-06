Michael Matthews gets slick in the wi...

Michael Matthews gets slick in the wind tunnel - Gallery

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

While most of his rivals have already been racing hard and winning sprints, Australian Michael Matthews has yet to kick off his season with Team Sunweb , preferring instead to hone his position on his new Giant Trinity Advance Pro time trial bike and TCR road frame before heading off to South Africa for a training camp at altitude with teammate Tom Dumoulin. Matthews made the switch after four straight years with the Australian Orica squad, which has been on Scott bicycles, to the Giant-sponsored Team Sunweb, and has taken great pains to perfect his position before starting the season.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. American Idol
  4. NASA
  5. Gunman
  1. Supreme Court
  2. China
  3. Afghanistan
  4. Mexico
  5. Syria
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 34,022 • Total comments across all topics: 278,622,594

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC