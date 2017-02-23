McCabe starts UnitedHealthcare career in style

It didn't take long for Travis McCabe to open his winning account in the Pro-Continental ranks, with the UnitedHealthcare rider repeating his team's stage 3 win at the Herald Sun Tour from 12 months prior. McCabe emerged from a frenetic and chaotic finale as the fastest finisher, putting away Orica-Scott's Mitch Docker and Aqua Blue Sport's Leigh Howard.

