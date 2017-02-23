McCabe starts UnitedHealthcare career...

McCabe starts UnitedHealthcare career in style

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: Cycling News

It didn't take long for Travis McCabe to open his winning account in the Pro-Continental ranks, with the UnitedHealthcare rider repeating his team's stage 3 win at the Herald Sun Tour from 12 months prior. McCabe emerged from a frenetic and chaotic finale as the fastest finisher, putting away Orica-Scott's Mitch Docker and Aqua Blue Sport's Leigh Howard.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan 14 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
News Greg Lemond demands 'corrupt' cycling czars resign (Oct '12) Aug '16 Bikers 7
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Super Bowl
  2. Iran
  3. North Korea
  4. American Idol
  5. NASA
  1. Gunman
  2. China
  3. Wall Street
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 32,000 • Total comments across all topics: 278,577,544

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC