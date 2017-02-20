Mark Cavendish claims first win of season on stage one of Abu Dhabi Tour
Mark Cavendish on Thursday claimed his first win of the season with victory on stage one of the Abu Dhabi Tour. The 31-year-old Manxman triumphed in a customary sprint finish at the end of the 188-kilometres route, starting and ending in Madinat Zayed.
