Marianne Vos and WM3 Pro Cycling presented in Eindhoven - Gallery

The WM3 Pro Cycling team featuring Marianne Vos was officially presented on Tuesday at the new Shimano European headquarters in Eindhoven, Netherlands. The team grew from the ashes of the Rabo-Liv squad after the long-time sponsor Rabobank withdrew from the sport following the 2016 season.

