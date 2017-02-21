Luke Rowe: I've cards to play in the Classics

The form is where it should be, the morale topped up after ending a long spell without a win; Luke Rowe is relishing the chance to impress on the opening weekend of the Belgian Classics. Rowe, 26, will spearhead Team Sky's challenge alongside Ian Stannard in both Omloop Het Nieuwsblad and Kuurne-Brussel-Kuurne.

