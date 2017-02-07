Lotto Soudal set out on early recon of cobbled Classics - News Shorts
Giro Valle D'Aosta down to five days in 2017, San Dimas Stage Race set for March 24-26, Listen to the Cyclingnews Podcast Lotto Soudal made the most of the recent good weather to conduct a recon of the 'Flemish Ardennes', rediscovering the roads of Omloop Het Nieuwsblad , Kuurne-Brussels-Kuurne and E3 Harelbeke . Tiesj Benoot, Frederik Frison, Moreno Hofland, Nikolas Maes and Jrgen Roelandts set out on a weekend of cobbled rides as they reacquainted themselves with courses they'll come across in the coming months.
