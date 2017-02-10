Leigh Howard makes returns to Track World Cup racing in Cali
Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Isabella King of Australia celebrate their gold medal following the final of the Womens Team Pursuit Leigh Howard 's return to the velodrome continues this month with the Aqua Blue Sports rider to make his first World Cup appearance since the 2010/11 season. Howard is one of 13 riders named in the Australian squads for the Cali and Los Angeles Track World Cup rounds later this month.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Cycling News.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC