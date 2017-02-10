Leigh Howard makes returns to Track World Cup racing in Cali

Ashlee Ankudinoff, Georgia Baker, Amy Cure and Isabella King of Australia celebrate their gold medal following the final of the Womens Team Pursuit Leigh Howard 's return to the velodrome continues this month with the Aqua Blue Sports rider to make his first World Cup appearance since the 2010/11 season. Howard is one of 13 riders named in the Australian squads for the Cali and Los Angeles Track World Cup rounds later this month.

