Lawsuit trial is next leg in Tour de Lance Armstrong
With ruling this week, Lance Armstrong gets closer to court date in whistleblower suit filed by Floyd Landis, where he could see familar faces Betsy Andreu, Frankie Andreu, Tyler Hamilton, Travis Tygart and his lawyer, Elliot Peters. In a Texas twang delivered to his nearly four million Twitter followers, disgraced cyclist and Lone Star State native Lance Armstrong posted a hearty greeting Feb. 14, the day when kisses and candy are annually exchanged across the country.
