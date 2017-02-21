Lance Armstrong faces November trial ...

Lance Armstrong faces November trial in $100 million lawsuit

Lance Armstrong is to go to trial to face a US government lawsuit seeking $100m in damages from the former champion cyclist. Lance Armstrong 'whistleblower' lawsuit cleared for jury trial - damages could tally $96.8 million https://t.co/M6Rq5V797A pic.twitter.com/abrcC1mOOn- Cyclingnews.com February 13, 2017 The US justice department has accused Armstrong of defrauding the government by accepting millions of dollars of sponsorship money from the US postal service, while engaged in secret, systematic doping.

