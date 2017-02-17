Kittel will lead Quick-Step charge at...

Kittel will lead Quick-Step charge at Abu Dhabi Tour

Read more: Cycling News

Quick-Step Floors will charge into the inaugural WorldTour edition of the Abu Dhabi Tour this week hunting bunch-sprint stage wins with an on-form Marcel Kittel while pinning the team's general classification hopes on Julian Alaphilippe and Gianluca Brambilla . New Zealand time trial champion Jack Bauer, Davide Martinelli, Fabio Sabatini, Pieter Serry and Petr Vakoc will join that trio in the four-day race that starts Thursday.

