Kittel mixes power and precision in Abu Dhabi Tour sprints
Marcel Kittel knows that 'the finish is at the finish line' and it served him well in the Abu Dhabi Tour , where he again proved to be as nimble as he is powerful and quick to win stage 2. The 28-year-old was out of position but surfed through the bunch before he rolled Caleb Ewan and Mark Cavendish on the line to claim his fifth victory of the season. "I can say that I'm very happy that I still believed through to the last moment in my chances.
