Kittel disc brake success sparks debate in the Dubai Tour peloton
Marcel Kittel 's success on a disc brake bike at the Dubai Tour sparked curiosity, debate and some doubts in the peloton this week. Most riders now believe disc brakes offer excellent braking, but the debate regarding if they are really needed continues unabated, with several issues still to be resolved.
