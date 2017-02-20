Kanye West Life-Size Crucifixion Scul...

Kanye West Life-Size Crucifixion Sculpture to Appear on Hollywood Boulevard

Next Story Prev Story
19 hrs ago Read more: Hollywood Reporter

"The piece is as critical of us as consumers as it is of Kanye himself," street artist Plastic Jesus tells THR of his latest creation, which will pop up in Hollywood today. Kanye West has been immortalized in a giant gold Jesus sculpture by the street artist known, coincidentally, as Plastic Jesus - the L.A.-based provocateur whose work often comments on news events, pop culture and politics.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Hollywood Reporter.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Ebola
  2. China
  3. Iran
  4. Health Care
  5. Syria
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Supreme Court
  5. NASA
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,175 • Total comments across all topics: 279,087,867

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC