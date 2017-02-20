Kanye West Life-Size Crucifixion Sculpture to Appear on Hollywood Boulevard
"The piece is as critical of us as consumers as it is of Kanye himself," street artist Plastic Jesus tells THR of his latest creation, which will pop up in Hollywood today. Kanye West has been immortalized in a giant gold Jesus sculpture by the street artist known, coincidentally, as Plastic Jesus - the L.A.-based provocateur whose work often comments on news events, pop culture and politics.
