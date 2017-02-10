Jade Jones: From golden glory to jumping from the slopes
When the line-up for Channel 4's winter-sports reality show 'The Jump' was announced, a few eyebrows were raised when Wales' double Olympics taekwondo champion Jade Jones was unveiled. Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins, Wales rugby stars Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson and reality television stars like Spencer Matthews might have received more publicity.
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
