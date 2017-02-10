Jade Jones: From golden glory to jump...

Jade Jones: From golden glory to jumping from the slopes

15 hrs ago Read more: BBC News

When the line-up for Channel 4's winter-sports reality show 'The Jump' was announced, a few eyebrows were raised when Wales' double Olympics taekwondo champion Jade Jones was unveiled. Olympic cycling champion Sir Bradley Wiggins, Wales rugby stars Gareth Thomas and Jason Robinson and reality television stars like Spencer Matthews might have received more publicity.

