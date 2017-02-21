I had the time of my life on The Jump, says Sir Bradley Wiggins
Sir Bradley Wiggins has told how he had the "time of his life" meeting new people on ski show The Jump, despite suffering an injury that forced him to drop out of the competition. He praised his co-stars for their progress and said he was gutted to leave them after fracturing his leg.
