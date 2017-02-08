Histon rower Pam Relph was the first ...

Histon rower Pam Relph was the first person from her sport to win two Paralympic gold medals

11 hrs ago Read more: Cambridge Evening News

Histon-based Relph became the first rower to be crowned a double Paralympic champion last year when she followed up the gold she won in the mixed adaptive coxed fours in London by topping the podium in the same event in Rio. In a message on her Instagram account, she said: "I have had the most amazing journey over the past 6 years and I am so so excited for what comes next.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Cambridge Evening News.

