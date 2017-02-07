Hindley aiming to continue Australian success in Europe
Jai Hindley proved age to be no barrier as the 20-year-old came out of the Herald Sun Tour with his reputation as a young rider to watch well and truly enhanced. Hindley, riding with the Australian national team, set up his second place overall and white jersey win with second place on the 29km climb up Falls Creek.
