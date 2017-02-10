Global Relay Bridge-the-Gap Program Announces 2017 Roster and Four-year Extension
Following a successful fourth year, which saw another four of its riders graduate to the professional ranks, the Global Relay Bridge the Gap board is pleased to announce that the program has been extended for another four years by Global Relay and will support its biggest class ever in 2017. With Nigel Elsay, Alex Cataford, Ben Perry, and Annie Foreman-Mackie having earned spots on professional cycling teams, and several other riders becoming alumni, GRBTG will welcome 14 new riders in 2017, for a record-sized class of 33 riders from across Canada.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Pedal.
Add your comments below
Cycling Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit...
|Feb 8
|Democrats alienat...
|1
|Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13)
|Jan 14
|Phoenix
|43
|Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w...
|Jan '17
|Dina Andrews
|2
|Cycling shoes
|Dec '16
|Batt21
|1
|'Diverse' means a place with no White people
|Oct '16
|678798kjflh
|1
|Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs
|Oct '16
|Claudiu06
|2
|Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11)
|Aug '16
|Matthew Griffin
|3
Find what you want!
Search Cycling Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC