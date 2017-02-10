Global Relay Bridge-the-Gap Program Announces 2017 Roster and Four-year Extension

Following a successful fourth year, which saw another four of its riders graduate to the professional ranks, the Global Relay Bridge the Gap board is pleased to announce that the program has been extended for another four years by Global Relay and will support its biggest class ever in 2017. With Nigel Elsay, Alex Cataford, Ben Perry, and Annie Foreman-Mackie having earned spots on professional cycling teams, and several other riders becoming alumni, GRBTG will welcome 14 new riders in 2017, for a record-sized class of 33 riders from across Canada.

