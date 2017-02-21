Geraint Thomas: I need to keep committed to the Giro d'Italia
Geraint Thomas of Great Britain and Team GB poses for a photo during a British Cycling press conference on August 2, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro For a rider who has specialised in trying his hand at almost every discipline in the sport, one of Geraint Thomas' main challenges appears to be focusing on just one event. The focal point for this season is the Giro d'Italia, where Thomas will co-lead Team Sky alongside Mikel Landa.
