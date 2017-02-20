Galloping Gibbons opens professional account at Tour de Langkawi
Prior to the Tour de Langkawi , Ryan Gibbons was a relatively unknown name in the wider world of cycling. While his Dimension Data teammates were well aware of his capabilities, the 22-year-old South African is showcasing his wares to the general public as the current star attraction in Malaysia due his consistent results and status as race leader.
