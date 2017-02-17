From leather to lycra: troubled young...

From leather to lycra: troubled youngsters are swapping gang life for off road racing

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Stuff.co.nz

Hurinui will take to the start line of the 2017 Motatapu mountain bike race on March 4 alongside Olympic cycling medallist Hayden Roulston and Olympic and World Champion rower Mahe Drysdale. Reformed criminal Reon Nolan, left, is mentoring Chance Hurinui and Connor Phillips , to help get their lives back on track.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Stuff.co.nz.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Cycling Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Democratic pressure to oppose Trump roils Capit... Feb 8 Democrats alienat... 1
News Not Even Lance Deserves This (Dec '13) Jan '17 Phoenix 43
News Gent-Wevelgem pays tribute to First World War w... Jan '17 Dina Andrews 2
Cycling shoes Dec '16 Batt21 1
'Diverse' means a place with no White people Oct '16 678798kjflh 1
Feedback Wanted - Jacket for Legs Oct '16 Claudiu06 2
Do you want to buy all kinds of cycling jerseys? (Dec '11) Aug '16 Matthew Griffin 3
See all Cycling Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Cycling Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Climate Change
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. Syria
  1. North Korea
  2. NASA
  3. Pakistan
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,854 • Total comments across all topics: 278,982,463

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC